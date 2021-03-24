An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

Rural West Kootenay residents as young as 18 to receive COVID-19 vaccine in April

Salmo, Kaslo and Winlaw are among the communities included

  • Mar. 24, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Interior Health announced Wednesday that residents as young as 18 years old in a number of rural West Kootenay communities can book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in April.

Those communities include Ainsworth, Balfour, Crawford Bay, Harrop-Proctor, Kaslo, New Denver, Riondel, Salmo, Silverton, Slocan Park and Winlaw.

The regional health authority said it was opening up appointments in communities with small populations that might face barriers to accessing larger clinics in larger centres.

To find out when and where clinics will open in those communities, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/.

READ MORE:

Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

COVID-19 weakened environmental rules across Canada, mostly in Alberta: study

Nelson Star

Previous story
Tsilhqot’in challenge of Gibraltar Mines discharge permit to continue next month
Next story
Preliminary budget: 4 percent tax increase on the cards for Fernie

Just Posted

Most Read