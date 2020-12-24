Rural South Surrey blaze closes stretch of 176 Street

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the property

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a blaze on rural South Surrey property this morning (Dec. 24).

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site, located in the 1400-block of 176 Street.

The thoroughfare is closed to northbound traffic at 12 Avenue, and to southbound traffic from 16 Avenue. Traffic was also backed up eastbound approacing 176 Street as a result of the road block.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said police were called at 9:15 a.m. to assist Surrey Fire Services with traffic control in the area, in connection with a structure fire.

She said early indications are that no one has been injured.

More to come…