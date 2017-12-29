Rural Revelstoke fire services to continue into 2018

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted an injunction meaning the City of Revelstoke is required to continue providing fire protection services to rural Revelstoke until June 1, 2018. (File)

An order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia will see fire protection services in rural Revelstoke continued until June 1, 2018.

On Dec. 29, the B.C. Supreme Court granted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) an injunction that requires the City of Revelstoke to continue providing fire suppression services to the affected areas of rural Revelstoke. The terms and conditions will remain the same as those in the current agreement, which has been in place for 37 years.

RELATED: UPDATED: Court date set as CSRD seeks injunction against City of Revelstoke

Without the injunction, the current fire services agreement was scheduled to terminate at midnight on Dec. 31, 2017.

According to a news release from the CSRD, a public meeting for affected residents will be organized within a few weeks to talk about options for continued fire suppression after June 1, 2018. It says that property owners will be contacted directly with final details of the meeting.

twitter.com