Rural Dividend grants support North Thompson communities

Almost $19 million in 153 single applicant and partnership project grants are being awarded by the Government of British Columbia to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations through the Rural Dividend Program.

Rural Dividend Program grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities throughout the province. Grants can be up to $100,000 for a single applicant project or up to $500,000 for partnership projects.

The Thompson-Nicola region will receive $1,206,897 for 13 projects, of which $414,481 has been awarded to the following North Thompson Valley communities:

• The District Municipality of Clearwater is being awarded $150,000 to construct two multi-use pathways within the community and a mountain bike trail system to serve residents and tourists. The project includes an accessibility trail to Dutch Lake beach, a two-car paved accessible parking pad and the Wyndhaven Safety Connector.

• The Lower North Thompson Community Forest Society is being awarded $64,621 to brush and clear non-motorized, horse riding trails along Skull Mountain and the Seven Sisters trail system. The project will also install an outhouse, fire rings and picnic tables at Fishtrap Creek Recreation Site.

• The Simpcw First Nation is being awarded $99,860 to develop preliminary site plans and curriculum, as well as project management costs, for a cultural education centre. The centre will provide training and education to help preserve Secwepemc language and culture.

• Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band is being awarded $100,000 to develop a feasibility and design study for a new multipurpose recreation and tourism facility that will complement the Band’s existing rodeo grounds and motocross track. The project includes site selection, archaeological review and geotechnical field investigations.

“Visitors to B.C. are drawn to the authentic cultural experiences Indigenous tourism offers. With more than 400 Indigenous tourism operators in our province, our new strategic framework for tourism in B.C. looks at ways we can further partner with communities to grow this sector even more,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Supporting Indigenous tourism is a key way we can drive economic growth in rural areas and celebrate the rich heritage of Indigenous peoples in B.C.”

As well, over $4.6 million in grants are being provided to the Rural Dividend Program‘s special circumstances stream to support 23 applicants responding to economic challenges resulting from the loss of a main employer or the impacts of a natural disaster.

Additionally, $673,124 were awarded through the project development stream to communities around the province to complete preliminary work to support future projects.

The Rural Dividend encourages economic diversification through community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

The Government of British Columbia has committed to extending the $25-million-per-year Rural Dividend to 2021-22.

Learn More: BC Rural Dividend Program: www.gov.bc.ca/ruraldividend