Rural director nominations open

Nominations open Jan. 14 for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako’s Houston rural director’s position on its board.

The byelection was made necessary following the death of long-time Houston rural director Rob Newell in Nov. 2019.

Those interested and who meet the qualifications of being a Candian citizen of at least 18 years of age on voting day, have been a B.C. resident for at least six months before the day nomination papers are filed and who are not otherwise disqualified have until Jan. 24 to file.

Faxed or email nomination papers are being accepted but the originals must be in the hands of the regional district’s chief election officer by Jan. 31.

Feb. 29 has been set as general voting day and will be preceded by an advanced poll.

Newell, 74 when he passed away, served on various regional district committees and particularly advocated for increased broadband internet access for rural residents.

At the time of his passing, he was also interested in the prospect of rural support for District of Houston recreation services.

The Houston rural area, called Electoral Area G, is the rural area surrounding the District of Houston and the Village of Granisle, taking in the unincorporated communities of Fort Babine, Kuldo, Smithers Landing, Topley, and Topley Landing.

As of 2016, it contained just over 900 people.