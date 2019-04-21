Rupertykes descend on Pacific Mariners Memorial Park

The sun was out for the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert's annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, Apr. 20

Father and son enjoyed the sunshine day at Pacific Mariners Memorial Park (Gareth Millroy

Pacific Mariners Memorial Park saw hundreds of Rupertykes hunt for eggs and the customary chocolate treat at the annual Rotary Club of Prince Rupert Easter egg hunt on Saturday, Apr 20.

Rotary Club President, Karen Basso and Bev Kimberly of Prince Rupert Special Events were on hand helping kids trade plastic eggs they had found with chocolate treats.

“On behalf of the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert, we just want to wish the families and kids a happy Easter”

The event is held annually by the Rotary Club and is family fun for people young and old.

