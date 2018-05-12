Rupertite named BC SPCA Volunteer of the Year

Linda Scott's endless efforts to help the cat colonies of Prince Rupert were recognized May 4

Left to right: BC SPCA president Jennifer Gore, SPCA Prince Rupert branch manager Amy Stacey, Linda Scott and BC SPCA CEO Craig Daniell were present at the 2018 Volunteer of the Year awards ceremony in Richmond on May 4. (BC SPCA photo)

Many of the furry citizens of Prince Rupert have been touched by Linda Scott’s efforts, and news of her charitable work earned Scott the 2018 Volunteer of the Year award from the BC SPCA.

Scott is the coordinator of the Prince Rupert SPCA’s trap-neuter-release program and has taken that work home with her — literally — by caring for kittens and cats until they are adopted.

Thanks to her work, the countless feral cats that make up large colonies in the coastal city are well cared for, and their numbers are safely decreasing. Beyond her work with the spay and neutering program, Scott fundraises for felines all year round, recently as part of National Cupcake Day.

At the awards ceremony in Richmond on May 4, the manager of BC SPCA in Prince Rupert, Amy Stacey, said, “Linda is a remarkable woman who has saved so many animal lives through her dedication and compassion.”

