Runoff blocks Penticton stormwater system

Penticton public works crews worked through the night and are back at it today after mud and debris laden water began pouring into the storm system from Carmi hill. (A row of townhouses ended up with flooded basements after Penticton’s storm water system became plugged with mud and debris Saturday. (City of Penticton photo)

At least four homes were flooded when mud and debris plugged Penticton’s stormwater system yesterday after water began coming down from the hillside above Carmi Road.

Penticton public works crews have been out all night dealing with the flooding situation which stretches from upper Carmi down to the Columbia Street and Duncan Avenue area.

Public works manager Len Robson said the problem began along the top of Carmi Road, near Sendero Canyon.

“The water is coming out of the banks up there in various locations,” said Robson. “It eroded the silts and gravels as it was chewing out the bank.”

The water, along with the mud and debris it was carrying, eventually made its way into the stormwater system.

“It ended up plugging up the storm sewer at the Columbia and Duncan area,” said Robson. “We worked that yesterday and got it flowing, just enough so we got some bigger trucks in today to try to clear the storm line. We still have plugged storm lines and we are working from the bottom up.”

Crews were at work until 1 p.m. working to divert the water flow, with one crew staying on all night to monitor the situation until work began again this morning.

The water cut a path to the low point, which was a row of four townhouses, according to Peter Weeber, Penticton’s chief administrative officer

“The area is completely saturated any new rain will add to the challenges,” said Weeber, adding that the basements of the townhouses were flooded and the property management company was also on site making arrangements to deal with the water.

Robson said the water has been diverted at the top, away from the bank where it was picking up debris, but expects to be working on the situation all day to clear the stormwater system from Penticton Creek on Penticton Avenue up to Duncan and Columbia.

“Once we get that cleared out, it will basically be a monitor situation until the snow melt in the lower hill areas starts to dry up a bit,” said Robson. “There’s a lot more snow in the mountains this year. We are seeing a lot more water in a lot more places than we have seen before.”