Running of the Cows comes to Lake Cowichan

Canoe and Kayak Club members get last minute briefing before heading off down the Cowichan River from Lake Cowichan. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Spending two days in rainy weather paddling the Cowichan River may not appeal to everyone, but one group loves it.

The Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club was back in Lake Cowichan Saturday, April 28 for the 18th annual Running of the Cows, their two-day river trip between Lake Cowichan and Cowichan Bay.

They gathered mid-morning at Saywell Park to unpack and hold a final briefing, and then it was off down the river towards Stoltz Pool, their overnight stop.

It’s an exciting end to the group’s season, open to all VCKC members who have completed moving water (river) canoe training. A shuttle looks after those who do not paddle the canyon. Then there was a dinner and a great evening at the campfire. Sunday morning, everyone packed up and completed the paddle.

The idea of holding the event now is to take advantage of the last great weekend of river paddling before the summer low water levels set in and, with the hot weather the Valley enjoyed towards the end of April, the group could be right.