Run for Mom fundraiser goes virtual over week-long period in May

Runners on the Vedder River Rotary Trail during the 2019 Run For Mom. For 2021 the annual 5k fundraiser for Chilliwack General Hospital maternity has gone virtual. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Get ready for the 22nd annual Run for Mom fundraiser.

Just like almost everything else during the pandemic, this longstanding 5K fundraiser for Chilliwack General Hospital maternity will be presented in virtual format from the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and Garrison Running Co.

“This year’s event will be held in a virtual format to make sure all participants are safe and healthy,” said Liz Harris, executive director of the FVHCF.

Participants will have a week to complete the Run for Mom from May 1 to May 8. They can raise funds online, and can track run progress using Strava, which links to their personal fundraising page.

As usual the funds raised will go towards purchasing much-needed hospital equipment for the maternity department at CGH.

“Chilliwack is such an amazing community that has supported Run for Mom for over two decades,” said Harris. “We have a goal to raise $10,000 this year, and I don’t doubt this community will come together to make this virtual year a success.”

Register online at www.fvhcf.ca/runformom and then sign up for a personal fundraising page. Anyone who is unable to participate may still support the Maternity Unit at Chilliwack General Hospital by donating online.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. The foundation serves Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

See more www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

