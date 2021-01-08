‘Rudolph’ truck stolen from man who organized Mission’s Christmas fleet

The man who organized Mission’s Christmas 4×4 fleet this December had his “Rudolph” truck stolen.

Clark ‘Griswold’ Jahn posted to social media that his Toyota 4Runner, which headed the festive fleet of vehicles over the holiday season as the Rudolph-themed lead, was stolen on Jan. 7.

Jahn is asking anyone who sees Rudolph to call the police or message him. The black 4Runner has green and purple hubcaps, paint trim, and the license plate is KG8-O9D.

Jahn organized the Christmas fleet of vehicles after Mission’s annual Candlelight Parade was cancelled due to the pandemic. What started as a group of five fellow 4X4ers on Dec.7, grew to 177 vehicles on the sixth and final night.

Mission City Record