Rual fire services hearing rescheduled

It won’t be until three days before the rural fire protection agreement is set to expire that the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be able to sit in front of a judge to ask that it be extended.

The CSRD is requesting an injunction against the City of Revelstoke to continue providing the rural fire protection services in 2018.

The current agreement between the two bodies is nearly four decades old.

The new agreement, which was passed as Bylaw 2212 by the City of Revelstoke, requires that the CSRD provide a 3,000-gallon water tender and an ATV outfitted with fire suppression equipment. It also states that firefighters would not be required to enter any structures.

The CSRD has not been prepared to sign the agreement as it is.

The service area includes South Revelstoke as well as areas northeast and west of the city.

The new hearing date is set for Dec. 28.

CSRD Area B Director Loni Parker said that letters will be sent to affected residents this week with an update.

“We will be letting people know the result of the court hearing as soon as possible once proceedings are complete,” she said in a statement to local media. “The result of our request as well as any new information will be posted on our website, which will be updated on December 29th, and media will be sent a press release.”

The affected rural areas around Revelstoke are at risk of having no fire protection in the new year.

