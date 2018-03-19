Royston Elementary School hosts first ever science expo

"We have lots of hands-on science experiments that the students are doing," says school principal

Royston students got a good dose of science on Monday. Photo by Scott Strasser

Royston Elementary School is hosting its first ever science expo this week.

The first of the two-day expo featured 15 stations and booths that highlighted a variety of scientific organizations and endeavors.

“Students are going around to the stations, they’re seeing everything from levers and pullies to trebuchets being built, to creek management and forest management,” said school principal Katy Doarn.

Video by Scott Strasser

Doarn said there are two lessons the school hopes students will take away from the event.

“One, just the excitement for curiosity, learning, questioning, and becoming scientists,” she said. “The second is to expose them to all the career opportunities that they’ve maybe never thought of.”

The expo began on Monday, March 19 and will conclude on Tuesday.

While day one featured professional organizations’ operations, the second day will feature experiments that students created themselves.

Doarn said the event symbolizes the school’s focus this term on scientific inquiry.

“Students have been doing experiments and all sorts of scientific activities in their classrooms [since Christmas],” she said.