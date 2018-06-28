Royals lose in Delta, win in Surrey

The Save-On-Foods Parksville Royals were on the road this past weekend and after a rocky start in North Delta on Saturday, managed to right the ship in Whalley on Sunday.

Brady Radcliffe got the start in game one going six innings and allowing four runs on just five hits. Radcliffe also led the way at the plate going 2-for-3. Aden Richardson had a double and a run scored but the Royals fell 4-3 to the Blue Jays.

The Royals continued to sing the blues in game two, losing another close game 3-2. Starter Ryan Humphreys went two innings giving up an unearned run. Humphreys was followed by Shae Verral who went four innings and also yielded one unearned run. The Royals committed four errors but still found themselves tied 2-2 after seven innings. Brodie Comerford went 2-for-2 at the dish with an RBI and two walks. Second baseman Jake Nikirk went 2 for 3 and Josh Laukkanen and Ben Munger contributed singles to round out the offense.

On Sunday in Whalley, the Royals came out firing and put seven runs on the board against the Chiefs. That was more than enough for the pitching and defence to seal the win 7-4. Brayden Baker threw four innings with one earned run to get the win. Ethan Christensen who allowed two earned runs picked up the save. Laukkanen stuffed the stat sheet going 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Thomas Green and Brodie Comerford came up clutch with two RBI each with Aden Richardson and Ben Munger driving in one a piece.

In the final game of the weekend, Jacob Volkers took the hill and did not disappoint, earning the win 8-1. Volkers fired six innings of four hit ball, giving up a single run. Jaxon Ackerman closed out a scoreless seventh inning. The score was knotted at one after five innings and then the Royals exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth. Spencer Walton had the big hit driving in two runs with a double. Jake Nikirk had another good game at the plate going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The Royals are home at Springwood Park this Saturday vs the Victoria Eagles. First pitch at noon, concession opens at 11:30 a.m.