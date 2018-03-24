Royal Roads hosts an Easter egg hunt and Holi Festival

There was fun for all age groups at the event celebrating different cultural traditions

Royal Roads University hosted an Easter egg hunt and the Holi Festival celebration on the Hatley Castle Terrace Lawn March 22, 2018. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Royal Roads University hosted the annual Holi Festival of Colours and an Easter egg hunt.

The two cultural traditions were brought together by the student engagement team. The hunts took place in the Italian gardens and the lawn in front of Hatley Castle and the Holi Festival took place just beyond the terrace.

Students and community members came out and braved the chilly weather for the event. There was a children’s Easter egg hunt and a more competitive adult egg hunt, that split all participants into teams and they had to find as many eggs as possible in the allotted time. Everyone went away a winner and each team received a sweet prize.

There was a brief intermission between events and the student engagement team served samosas and gulab jabun.

Coloured corn starch powder made a very colourful scene, it is part of the Holi tradition that people spray each other with the powder to promote positivity and joy.

The Holi Festival originated in India and Nepal and celebrates spring, good harvests and the Hindu god Vishnu.

