Royal Roads appoints new president, vice-chancellor

Royal Roads University has appointed Philip Steenkamp as the university’s fourth president and vice-chancellor, beginning Jan. 1. (Royal Roads University photo)

There will be a new face at the helm of Royal Roads University for the next five years.

Philip Steenkamp has been appointed the university’s fourth president and vice-chancellor beginning Jan. 1.

Royal Roads is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Philip Steenkamp as the university’s president & vice-chancellor effective Jan. 2019 https://t.co/Pv5JUvyeBS pic.twitter.com/L2l2m6GUuS — Royal Roads (@RoyalRoads) June 18, 2018

“It is a privilege to join Royal Roads as the university is poised to embrace an exciting future thanks to the strong foundation and momentum created by President Cahoon and his team,” Steenkamp said in a release.

“I look forward to working with this outstanding learning community to advance the university’s innovative educational model and to support opportunities to make real change at home and around the world.”

Steenkamp comes to Royal Roads from the University of British Colymbia, where he servded as vice-president, external relations since 2015. He also served as vice president, external relations at Simon Fraser University, and president and chief executive officer of the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games secretariat.

“I am delighted to welcome Philip Steenkamp as the next president of Royal Roads,” said Royal Roads University chancellor Kathleen Birney. “His wealth of leadership experience and his commitment to collaboration and social innovation make him uniquely qualified to lead this university into the future.”

RELATED: Royal Roads University searching for new president

Steenkamp takes over the position from Alllan Cahoon, who led the university for the past 11 years, and stepped down to return to teaching.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstream

gazette.com