Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.'s oldest hospital

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A new helipad at Royal Columbian Hospital is open to landings, as part of the hospital’s $1.35-billion redevelopment.

The new helipad is part of phase one of the upgrade and expansion project at B.C.’s oldest hospital, which includes a new 75-bed mental health facility, as well as plans for a new acute-care tower and a bigger emergency department.

Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news

As the only hospital in the province with cardiac, trauma, neurosciences, high-risk maternity and neonatal intensive care, the most seriously ill and injured patients are transferred to Royal Columbian. The project is expected to increase the hospital’s capacity by 50 per cent by the time it’s complete in 2024.

The new landing pad, located just off East Columbia Street on top of Columbia Tower, was created so construction cranes used during the redevelopment won’t interfere with air ambulance flights.

twitter.com

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Police looking for break-and-enter suspect caught on surveillance video
Next story
After a big year; Trail sets sights on 2018

Just Posted

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

  • 12 hours ago

 

Dallas MacLeod, 17, reported missing again

  • 12 hours ago

 

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

 

Car and semi truck collide on Island Highway

 

Most Read