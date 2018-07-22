Royal Canadian Navy announces leadership changes in Esquimalt

Commodore Angus Topshee new commander of Canadian Fleet Pacific, naval reserve also gets new leader

Commodore Angus Topshee took the next step in his naval career last week as he assumed command of Canadian Fleet Pacific.

In a ceremony held Thursday on the jetty alongside HMCS Calgary at CFB Esquimalt, Topshee was officially announced in his new role by Rear Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, commander of Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific. Topshee takes over from outgoing fleet commander, Rear Admiral Buck Zwick.

Among other positions, Topshee has served as deputy director of strategy, policy and plans for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), and was formerly base commander at CFB Halifax.

Also last week, Rear Admiral Auchterlonie presided over the change of command ceremony for the Naval Reserve program. Commodore Michael Hopper assumed command from Commodore Marta Mulkins.

editor@vicnews.com

