Royal Canadian Air Force members to conduct ‘nocturnal training’ in the Chilcotin next week

Public may see a Buffalo aircraft, flares and search and rescue parachuting in orange jumpsuits

19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be holding night training using a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the Chilcotin military range between Oct. 28 to 31. (File photo Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

If you find yourself in the Chilcotin area in the days leading up to Halloween, you may witness some unusual sites in the night.

19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be holding night training in the Chilcotin military range between Oct. 28 to 31, to maintain their night capabilities, the Department of National Defence/Canadian Armed Forces said in a news release Wednesday.

“During this nocturnal training, members of the public may observe a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft in the area, illumination flares being dropped in the sky, and search and rescue technicians (SAR techs) parachuting to the ground,” stated the DND. “This training is integral to being able to conduct night land rescues, which the squadron is called upon to conduct periodically.”

Should inclement weather present itself between Oct. 28 and 31, an additional back up day of November 1 will be added to the training schedule.

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s SAR techs are known for their distinctive bright orange jumpsuits, and commitment to helping Canadians.

“Regular training under a variety of conditions ensures that the SAR techs are always ready to meet whatever challenges, day or night, which a mission may present them.”

