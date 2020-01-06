Royal Bay student hit by driver while heading to first day of 2020 classes

Student taken to hospital with minor injuries

A Royal Bay student was hit by a driver while heading to school Monday morning. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A Royal Bay Secondary student was taken to hospital after being struck by a driver while heading to class on Monday morning.

The incident took place near the intersection of Wishart and Latoria roads in Colwood just before 9 a.m. while the student was on a bike heading to school.

The student was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for man who exposed himself at Thetis Lake

“The student’s parents have been contacted and we wish the student well in their recovery,” said Stephanie Sherlock, communications for Sooke School District 62.

“We will provide support and counselling to any students or staff who require it. In the meantime, students are in class and the day is continuing as usual.”

Black Press has reached out to West Shore RCMP for comment.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP looking for alleged Lanford laptop thief

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.