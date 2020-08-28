Roxanne Harris elected Chief for Stz’uminus First Nation

Roxanne Harris is the new Chief of Stz’uminus First Nation (Submitted photo)

Roxanne Harris has been elected as the new Chief for Stz’uminus First Nation in the 2020 election, held on August 27.

Harris received 222 votes, edging out George Seymour who received 167 votes. Harris will take over as Chief from John Elliott, who has served as Chief of Stz’uminus since 2009.

Harris has lived in Stz’uminus territory for her entire life. She graduated with a Dogwood Certificate in 1992 from Ladysmith Secondary School. She went on to attend UBC and completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Education; she also completed a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership at Vancouver Island University.

She has served as the vice president of the First Nations Schools Association, sat on the Provincial Child Care Council for three years, and has served as a Stz’uminus council for three consecutive terms.

“I will only make one promise to you Stz’uminus First Nation, I promise to you that I will work hard to move our nation forward in a good way,” Harris said in a Facebook post.

Harris will serve with councillors: Timothy Harris, Arthur Jim, Terry Sampson, Gertrude Seymour, Gregory Seymour, Herb Seymour, Margaret Seymour, Peter Seymour, and Shawna Seymour.

Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone extended his well wishes to Harris and Elliott via Facebook following the election.

“Congratulations to new Stz’uminus First Nation Chief Roxanne Harris and all new and returning SFN council members,” Stone said.

“Also a big, heartfelt shout out to retiring Chief John Elliott and council members not returning this term. I have so much gratitude and thanks for all of the progress that has been made. It has been an honour to be working with each of you these past years. So much has been accomplished in Stz’uminus. Stand tall. I look forward to building on this work together with new Chief Harris and Council.”