Row housing proposed on Downie St. in Revelstoke

A zoning amendment and public hearing are required for the project

A four-unit row house development is proposed for a vacant lot on Downie St.

Though the land was zoned CD13 to allow for four units in 2009, changes to the plan since have prompted the need for a zoning amendment.

Council passed first and second reading on the amendment at the Feb. 23 meeting. The next step is a public hearing, which will be scheduled in coming weeks.

The project was brought forward by Farrah and Robert Lelond. Designs for the three storey homes feature a garage and recreation room with space for a hot tub.

Because the property is zoned for comprehensive development it will not be subject to the recently proposed bylaw that would allow short term rentals for residential areas in the city.

City staff said there will not be secondary suites in the units due to parking limitations.

Mayor Gary Sulz said the proposed project is a great way to use an irregularly shaped property.

Revelstoke Review