Routine West Shore police calls net drugs, weapons, stolen merchandise

Investigations lead to seizures of drugs, cash, stolen goods and weapons in Langford, Colwood

Significant quantities of drugs, cash, stolen goods and weapons from three West Shore RCMP busts last week lay on an exhibit table. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Three busts in three days were the result of what appeared to be routine calls for West Shore RCMP last week.

On May 18 a member of the detachment’s drugs and organized crime unit noticed a woman who appeared to be selling cannabis from her car.

“While possessing and selling cannabis is now legal, doing so out of your trunk is not,” West Shore RCMP reminded the public in a release.

The 34-year-old Langford woman was arrested and police seized more than $15,000 worth of cannabis. Charges have been recommended.

On May 19 someone reported a suspicious and damaged vehicle that appeared to have been driven without tires. The driver fled on a skateboard from a point near Goldstream Avenue and Wenger Terrance in Langford. Police determined the suspect was a 29-year-old Victoria man with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Officers caught up to him the next day and seized what is suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. They also seized imitation firearms, cash and bear spray. Drug charges were recommended.

Finally, on Friday, May 21 staff at London Drugs in Colwood noticed an “alleged prolific shoplifter” and called police. An officer looking at surveillance video showing a man stealing two small kitchen appliances recognized the suspect. Officers later arrested the man and seized a collection of stolen goods plus a large cache of weapons including knives, brass knuckles, guns, ammunition, a sword and two tasers.

The suspect was held in custody for a court appearance. He faces additional charges for breaching probation, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing stolen property.

There is a saying in policing that no call is routine, Const. Meighan Massey said in the release. This kind of week shows exactly why that is. Thorough investigations and hard work have yielded seizures that impact the community directly, removing unsafe cannabis, illicit drugs and prohibited weapons from our streets.

