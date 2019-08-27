Route 16 Classic

August 18, at Steelhead Park the Route 16 Classic Show & Shine took place in Houston. The event was a great day considering the weather was not so cooperative said organizer Glenn Kelly, "We had less cars to show this year but I think it was because of the weather, irregardless it was a really great day and everyone who joined in had lots of fun." The cost to register your vehicle is $10 but with that your name got entered to win some fabulous prizes - the grand prize was worth $400 and everyone who registered left with a prize. Vehicles came from all over, Terrace, Burns Lake, Endako and the total value of all the vehicles combined equaled $300,000. For more information or if you want to join in next year's event email Kelly at therev1955@yahoo.com (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Aug. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
