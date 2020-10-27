Roundabout to open Oct. 29

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke will open Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)

The city has announced that the roundabout at Victoria Rd., Townley Rd. and 4th St. will be opening Oct. 29.

“This was a very complex project involving not only surface improvements but significant replacements of the underlying utilities,” said the city in a news release. “The contractor and crews worked hard to keep the project on-time and on-budget in under six months to completion.”

The roundabout was funded with grant money from the Federal Gas Tax Program as well as the province.

READ MORE: Contract awarded for $5 million traffic circle, construction to begin soon

It was constructed as a solution to remedy Revelstoke’s top non-highway collision intersection.

“A huge thank you to the community for exhibiting great patience and support with the construction and detour throughout the project’s duration”, said Mayor Gary Sulz, in a news release. “The long-term benefits of the roundabout will be substantial. This project will serve the community well and we were thrilled we could make it happen with over 80 per cent of the costs funded by grants.”

An official ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new roundabout will take place on Thursday morning prior to the roundabout opening.

“I am personally very pleased to see this project come to completion,” said Steve Black, director of engineering, in a news release. “It has been a long, challenging summer for the community, and we appreciate your patience with the project.”

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review