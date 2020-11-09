Roundabout questioned at public hearing for proposed Comox development

During a public hearing in November, a Comox resident proposed the idea of a roundabout at the intersection of Lerwick and McDonald Roads. Google Maps photo

Need for a roundabout presented for the Lerwick/McDonald roads intersection

A concern about traffic was the only issue brought forth during a public hearing Nov. 4 about a proposed new subdivision within the Town of Comox.

The public hearing was held following first and second reading on an Official Community Plan rezoning and amendment application and a rezoning and development variance permit application for 2309 McDonald Rd.

The proposed development includes 22 townhouses, four duplex lots (eight two-family dwellings), 13 single-family bare land strata lots and 40 fee simple single-family lots.

Mel McLaughlin, a resident on Dogwood Road told council he is concerned about the increase in traffic to the area and the impact on the environment.

“If you want to address climate change, the easiest way to do so is to deal with greenhouse gas emissions. Engineers will tell you … the modern roundabouts are safe, more efficient and cleaner than signal-controlled intersections.”

RELATED: Comox council briefs: proposed subdivision, parklet program extended

He added the cost of land is one of the biggest conditions in creating roundabouts, and noted there is currently sufficient space to convert the intersection at McDonald Road and Lerwick/Guthrie Roads to a roundabout.

“A modern roundabout will create a safer neighbourhood while reducing our contribution to the climate crisis situation.”

The property is currently a vacant lot, approximately 4.7 ha in size located between McDonald and Aspen Roads.

A proposed phased development agreement would allow for $68,469 to be contributed to the Town’s Affordable Housing Reserve Fund and $12,864 in amenity contributions to the Town’s Sewer DCC (development cost charges) Reserve Fund.

In September, the Town voted unanimously for a 42-unit townhouse development nearby at 2310 Guthrie Road.

The matter will return to a future council meeting for consideration.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record