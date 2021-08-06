Roundabout construction to begin on Nichol Rd. Aug. 9

There will be a detour in place

A map of the detour that will be in place Aug. 9-Nov. 30 for the construction of the roundabout and realignment of Camozzi Rd. (Contributed)

Construction of the new roundabout on Nichol and Camozzi Rd. will start Monday, Aug. 9.

The project includes the realignment of Camozzi Rd. to accommodate for the forthcoming golf course at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

A detour will be in effect Aug. 9-Nov. 30. A bike/pedestrian lane will be provided and access to local businesses, residences and P.O. boxes will remain open, said a news release from Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Workers will be on site from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, however work will be weather dependent.

The project is a joint effort before the resort, the city and Mackenzie Village.

