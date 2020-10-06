Round two of NexStream Tech Challenge now open for applications

Brandon Pirie of Wild Isle Ferments won $50,000 in the NexStream 1.0 Wildcard challenge by applying technology to create a line of fermented sauces that use the by-products of processing quality seafood. Applications are now open for the next iteration of the contest. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River and the NexStream Tech Competition

Quadra Island’s Wild Isle Ferments has received a good chunk of change for its work developing fermented sauces using by-products from seafood processing in the first NexStream competition, and round two is officially open and looking for more innovators.

When the City of Campbell River’s Economic Development Department and the Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG) announced the finalists and prize recipients of the inaugural NexStream Tech Competition, Brandon Pirie of Wild Isle Ferments was named the winner of the $50,000 “Wildcard” prize for his sauces developed using the by-products from fish processing.

Thirty-seven teams entered the first round of the competition, contending for prizes of up to $75,000 and receiving valuable mentorship and support to help them move their ideas and businesses forward to address challenges related to energy, wildlife monitoring and food security, according to organizers.

Pirie’s sauces are slated to be launched locally this November, “and will eventually be distributed alongside the local, sustainably harvested seafood products that Walcan regularly ships nationally and internationally,” Pirie says.

Campbell River’s economic development officer, Rose Klukas, says the contest “has garnered international attention, and we are thrilled with the tremendous skills and enthusiasm exhibited by all of our entrants.”

The NexStream Tech Competition was – and will continue to be – open to innovators from around the world. Each year, the competition will feature a new set of challenges that are inspired by Campbell River and B.C.’s coastal regions, but address the needs of communities and industries worldwide.

And round two is currently accepting applicants.

This year’s challenges are: health and emergency preparedness, food security and sustainable resources. There is also another wildcard category.

“Whether it involves gears, gigabytes or a combination of both, organizers are again looking for inventive applications of technology in all its forms,” says Rose Klukas, the city’s economic development officer. “After a very successful inaugural year, the city is once again partnering with the Campbell River Area Angel Group for NexStream 2.0.”

Also new this year is the opportunity for the public to suggest a challenge. Is there a particular problem that you would like innovators to tackle for NexStream 2.0? Submit your suggestions at nexstream.is/community-engagement.

“We were very pleased with the quality and quantity of entrants in NexStream 1.0 and the finalists represented the spectrum of innovation, from clean energy to novel uses of seafood-processing byproducts,” says Dana Kammersgard, angel investor and co-founder of the Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG). “We are excited to announce NexStream 2.0 alongside the City of Campbell River and look forward to equally innovative solutions to global challenges in this round.”

“On behalf of council and our entire community, we extend immense thanks to the Campbell River Angel Group for their commitment to the partnership, mentorship and investment that makes this competition possible,” says Mayor Andy Adams.

“The NexStream Tech Competition is proof that big things happen when people collaborate – and Campbell River is seeing increased investment interest and economic diversification as a result of this international competition.”

NexStream is open to individuals, academic institutions and businesses with fewer than 100 employees; innovators from around the world are encouraged to apply. Teams can enter more than one category, and the competition and categories may have more than one winning team.

Submit your expression of interest at nexstream.is before 11:59 p.m. PDT on Oct. 31, 2020.

More information about how to participate in the NexStream Tech Competition can be found online at nexstream.is/participate and nexstream.is/faq. A virtual question and answer session will be held on Oct. 8. Details will be posted online closer to the date.

