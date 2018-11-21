Roughly 25 per cent of registered voters across B.C. have returned ballot packages

The deadline to cast a vote in the referendum on electoral reform is Nov. 30. (Paul Henderson/BLACK PRESS)

With just nine days to go before the deadline in the electoral referendum, numbers are slowly climbing and roughly 25 per cent of British Columbians have now cast a vote.

As of Wednesday morning, Elections BC reported a total 810,000 ballot packages on proportional representation had been received, but only 12 per cent had been screened.

That translates to 414,549 screened packages from an eligible 3,295,513 registered voters.

In Greater Victoria, numbers are relatively consistent with municipalities across the province.

Roughly 13 per cent of eligible voters in Esquimalt-Metchosin have sent ballots, while in Langford-Juan de Fuca it is 10.9 per cent and in Oak Bay-Gordon Head, 14 per cent.

In Saanich North and the Islands, 15.9 per cent of voters exercised their right to participate in how the province conducts elections, while in Saanich South, just 11.8 per cent of ballots were received.

In Victoria-Beacon Hill, 12.3 per cent of voters have participated in the referendum and 10.6 per cent in Victoria-Swan Lake.

Residents in B.C. are voting to decide whether they are in favour of changing the way the province elects its politicians and in turn, governs. Voters have the option to scrap the current first-past-the-post method and replace it with proportional representation.

British Columbians have until midnight on Nov. 23 to request a ballot package and can return them by mail or to a Referendum Service Office or Service BC Centre. The deadline for all ballot packages is Nov. 30.

These numbers do not reflect packages that have been received by Canada Post and not yet transferred to Elections BC.

