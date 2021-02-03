An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)

Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a 'fail'

  • Feb. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An uninsured ‘L’ driver’s vehicle will be impounded for 30 days after blowing a ‘fail’ reading during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday.

The driver was also slapped with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and several tickets after the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP pulled over the vehicle at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

“Impaired driving doesn’t only happen at night,” the RCMP said in a social media post. “Concerning driving behaviour needs to be reported, any time of the day.”

Vernon Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more details.

READ MORE: 100 tickets in 3 hours: Vernon RCMP

READ MORE: Vernon canine cops’ careers ramp up

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Quesnel council hits pause on whitewater plans
Next story
Rustad pursues vaccination shift explanation

Just Posted

Most Read