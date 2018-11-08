Rotating postal strike hits Vernon

Pickets went up at 7 a.m. in Vernon as part of the national rotating postal service strike.

Pickets went up at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Vernon post office as part of the rotating 24-hour strikes involving Canada Post employees.

There will be no mail or parcel delivery in Vernon, Coldstream, Armstrong, Falkland and Lumby, though residents in the latter three communities can pick up mail at the outlets in their communities.

“This is our turn at the rotating strike,” said Valeta Heiden, president of Vernon Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 848, which serves about 80 members.

Close to 25 members were walking the line in the brisk, sunny weather Thursday.

Heiden said citizens can still access Service Canada, which shares the post office facility.

“We’re definitely not going to interfere with the customers. We won’t inconvenience them,” she said.

Heiden said six other B.C. locals were behind picket lines Thursday: Penticton, Summerland, Kamloops, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Cranbrook.

Vernon workers anticipate being back on the job Friday at 7 a.m.

