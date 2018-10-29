Rotating post office strike hits Mission

Employees stood in front of the Mission Post Office on Monday carrying signs

A picket line has been set up in front of the Mission Post Office building on First Ave.

A group of postal workers paced back and forth carrying signs and talking to passersby.

The workers walked out this morning (Oct. 29) but will be back tomorrow at 8 a.m.

The walk out is part of the union’s rotating strikes that began last week.

Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton said the company remains “committed to the bargaining process” and that a federally-appointed mediator is helping with negotiations.