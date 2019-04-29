Rotary Wheel nicked from Chilliwack Central Park

The Rotary Wheel was installed in Chilliwack Central Park when the park was officially opened in 2005. It’s been removed by vandals. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Do you know what happened to the Rotary Wheel at Chilliwack Central Park?

If so, the Chilliwack Rotary Club would really like your help. The wheel was made of a metal and about the size of manhole cover. It said Rotary International on it, and was placed as a commemorative item in the pavement at the park, along with two other plaques that read: 1905-2005 Rotary Centennial. Those are still there, but the area where the wheel looks like it’s been jack-hammered to remove the wheel.

Rotarians say they don’t know where the wheel is, and weren’t aware it was gone until seeing a tweet by this reporter on Sunday afternoon. Now, they’re anxious to see it safely returned if it’s still intact.

“We need your help #Chilliwack! @CHWKcommunity alerted us that the Rotary Wheel that was installed at Central Community Park (where Party in the Park is held) is gone.

Can you help us find it? It will look similar to the second picture. Notify us here if you see it,” their tweet said.

They also shared the photo to their Facebook page, where people are sharing their shock at the harm done to the service club, and the park.

The Rotary is hoping that the wheel can be found before it is tossed or recycled, however one commenter said she noticed a few months ago it was gone.

The Progress has contacted the City of Chilliwack to confirm if parks and recreation workers were aware of the vandalism, or if the city has removed the plaque for a reason unknown to the Rotary.

The wheel commemorates the Rotary’s long history with the park, which used to be known as the Jean McNaughton/Happy Wilkinson Park. The park area was expanded with the help of many community partners, including Chilliwack’s many Rotarians, in 2006. The Rotary Club of Chilliwack provided $50,000 to help expand the park to its current state, as a 100th Anniversary Milestone Community Project. The total cost of the park’s creation was about $1.3 million.

SEE ARCHIVE: April 5, 2005, Chilliwack Progress

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com