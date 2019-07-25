Rotary shares a community event

Rotarian Abbey Bates (left) passes a cheque for $800 from Clearwater Rotary to high school teacher Baylee Sallenbach, watched by smiling students Dalton and Jasmine Carr, these well-earned funds going towards their 2020 European travels. Photo submitted

By Kay Knox

When the District of Clearwater needed a club to run the concession at Dutch Lake on July 1, Canada Day, Clearwater Rotary volunteered.

“People make donations,” they were told, “and you keep the net profits.”

After this decision was made, it was learned that a small group consisting of high school students, parents and teachers were also interested. “They are earning money so they can travel to Europe next year,” Margot Venema, Rotary’s president at that time, was told.

“We’ll share the proceeds equally,” Rotary members quickly decided. “As long as they help…” And help they all did – parents, teachers and students -willingly giving of their time and efforts throughout the happy celebration of Canada’s 152nd birthday.

Consequently, at the Rotary meeting following that day, Rotarians felt these potential travellers deserved more than half.

“This fits with our aim of helping our Clearwater community in any way possible,” said one. “I move we give them the whole $800, instead of just half of it.”

Discussion? No!

Against? No!

All in Favour? It’s unanimous!

On the afternoon of July 19, high school teacher Baylee Sallenbach and two students who had helped on Canada Day met Clearwater Rotary’s new President, Abbey Bates.

“Your group deserves this!” she said when passing over the cheque. “Happy travels next year.”

In Spring Break 2020, approximately a dozen students, four parents and two teachers will board a plane bound for Europe. “We land in Milan, Italy,” Baylee explained, “then travel beside the Mediterranean Sea through the French Riviera to Spain.”

“We’re excited already!” chuckled Jasmine, Dalton mirroring her beaming smile.

“Thank you so much for helping us come closer to our goal.”

