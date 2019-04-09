Rotary Richard winner proclaimed

Larissa Hadley, treasurer for Clearwater Rotary Club, presents Rotary Richard winner, Trina Pinksen, with her prize of $500 in gift certificates to be spent at various businesses in town. Richard’s clock stopped at 5:21:02 a.m. on April 4 with Pinksen’s closest guess coming in at 2:30 a.m. Photo by Jaime Polmateer