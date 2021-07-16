Rotary of Qualicum Beach hosts July 17 bottle drive to aid Arrowsmith SAR

The Rotary Club of Qualicum Beach Sunrise is helping the Arrowsmith Search and Rescue with a bottle drive. (PQB News file photo)

The Rotary Club of Qualicum Beach Sunrise is hosting an Oceanside Bottle Drive on Saturday, July 17 with the proceeds to be donated to Arrowsmith Search and Rescue.

It will be a contactless drive through as bottles and cans can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Rotary House at 211 Fern Rd. Park your vehicles and pop up your trunk and a volunteer will take the donated empties.

The Rotary is donating all the funds generated from the bottle drive to ASAR, currently building its new operations centre at Qualicum Beach Airport. They are now raising funds to cover the cost of the project.

