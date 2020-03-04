Rotary Clubs midway into ambitious fundraiser for Hospice House

"Our current effort, which has the potential to raise up to $180,000, is our Dream Vacation Raffle"

It’s a lofty target but the five local Rotary clubs are working hard to raise $325,000 for the new Cowichan Hospice House.

The Cowichan Valley’s Rotary Clubs (South Cowichan, Duncan, Duncan Daybreak, Chemainus and Ladysmith) have teamed up to raise the money that will go towards the gardens that will beautify the new Hospice House on Cairnsmore Place in Duncan.

“The five Rotary Clubs of the Cowichan Valley were asked a year ago to take on the task of fundraising to build the gardens,” explains Rotarian Richard Odo.

“The Hospice House construction is well underway and the gardens are scheduled to be built and planted this fall.”

Time is of the essence and the clubs have launched a fundraiser that has the potential to raise up to $180,000, says Odo.

“We’ve had several fundraisers including a Barn Dance last May, a Local Legends Musical evening in September and a Charity Art Auction coming up in Ladysmith this weekend.

“Our current effort, which has the potential to raise up to $180,000, is our Dream Vacation Raffle,” says Odo, adding the early bird draw for a diamond ring valued at $3,999 was held on Feb. 15.

The winner of the diamond ring was Abby Sundher from Victoria.

The Grand Prize Draw will be held on April 15 at 8 a.m. at the Rotary Club of South Cowichan.

First prize is a European River cruise for two. Second prize is a two-week all inclusive Mexican vacation. Third prize is a round trip WestJet flight for two to any regular scheduled destination.

Tickets are available from local Rotarians, as well at the Hospice Society office and Marlin Travel.

Rotary spokesperson Gerry Giles says the gardens have been designed and will be constructed to accommodate beds being wheeled outdoors into the tranquil space provided.

“The gardens will also provide areas for visiting families and friends and will have a magical garden space for children.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen