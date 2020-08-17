Rotary Club of Chilliwack holding outdoor book sale

Readers who are running out of books during the pandemic have a chance to re-stock their supply

Folks check out some of the 80,000 books for sale during the Rotary Club of Chilliwack’s 35th annual Rotary Book Sale, held last October at Chilliwack Mall. Rotary is holding a one-day outdoor book sale Aug. 29 to help book lovers who are running low on reading material during the pandemic. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

If you’ve been tearing through your book collection during the pandemic and find yourself running out of reading material, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack has a solution.

The club is holding a one-day book sale Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the new Rotary building at 44870 Wolfe Road.

According to a Facebook post, the sale will include “a huge selection of books, DVDs and records with most priced from $1 to $5.”

This event is a precursor to Rotary’s larger annual book sale that typically takes place in October, running over several days at the Chilliwack Mall. If it’s not disrupted by COVID-19, this year’s sale will be the 36th annual.

See the Rotary Outdoor Book Sale Facebook page for more on the upcoming event.

Chilliwack Progress