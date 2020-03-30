Rotary Club launches grocery voucher program to support Salvation Army

The Cranbrook Rotary Club has launched a program to provide grocery vouchers to the Salvation Army to continue their efforts to provide food for those in need.

The club cited increasing need due to layoffs affecting all sectors of the economy and students not receiving lunches through school food programs due to suspended in-class learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Local grocery stores, including Save-On-Foods and Real Canadian Superstore are selling vouchers for a ‘considerable’ discount and will be available at the Salvation Army by Tuesday, March 31. As vouchers are purchased, the Salvation Army will distribute them fairly to a wide group of those in need and also with other community agencies as the need is expected to grow.

Rotary is an organization that tries to make the world a better place while having some fun doing it. Members belong to Rotary because each of them believes in the values of Rotary, primarily through a creed of service above self.

“We will watch how the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds in our community and if there are other unmet needs, Rotary will strive to fill the need to the extent we can,” reads a news release from the club.

Donations can be made by sending a cheque to Cranbrook Rotary Club, P.O. Box 7. Cranbrook, B.C. V1C 4H6 or by credit card by emailing Bill Bennett, President, Cranbrook Rotary Club at Kootenay.Bill@gmail.com.

