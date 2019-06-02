Rotary Barn Dance raised close to $10,000 for the Gardens at Cowichan Hospice House

The five Cowichan Valley Rotary Clubs were able to raise $9,668.00

Around 300 people had a hootin’ and hollerin’ good time at the Rotary Barn Dance.

Live music by Row of Crowz and Matt Lemay kept the barn shaking, great food and two bars kept up the energy, chicken poop bingo and lots of dancing kept up the fun. The event was held at the big hay barn on Herd Road owned by Hospice Supporters Ian and Jennifer Woike.

The five Cowichan Valley Rotary Clubs were able to raise $9,668.00 after expenses for the building of the garden sanctuary at the planned Cowichan Hospice House slated for construction later this year.

The Rotary Clubs of Duncan, Duncan Daybreak, Ladysmith, Chemainus and South Cowichan have teamed up to raise the money, labour and materials to build the Rotary Gardens at Cowichan Hospice House. Estimated to cost around $325,000.00, the Rotary Clubs will put their combined fundraising skills and resources together to bring the project to completion.

Other events planned include a big raffle with high end prizes, Cards for a Cause, a progressive Garage Sale, and a Photo and Art Exhibit. Contact your local Rotary Club for more information or visit the Facebook page “Rotary Gardens at Cowichan Hospice House”