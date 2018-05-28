Rotary announces May Day parade winners

About 200 people took part in annual May Day event in Clearwater

Elijah Allen looks as if he is ready to plant a tree as he rides on a float.

By Times Staff

Clearwater’s May Day parade 2018 was another success, organizers from Clearwater Rotary Club report.

A total of 12 floats (10 from businesses, two from organizations) took part, along with seven classic cars, a number of individuals plus horses and their riders.

In all, there were about 200 participants.

This compares with 13 floats and between 180 and 190 participants last year.

Winners in the business category this year were: 1, Volktrans-Canada; 2, Canfor; 2, Always Living Green (tie) ; 3, Wadlegger Logging.

Organizations: 1, North Thompson Communities Foundation; 2, Wells Gray Country Seniors Society.

Classic Cars: 1, F. Vandervliet, 1961 T-Bird; 2, H. Werkman, 1934 International 34; 3, Alf Timms, 1927 Canadian Model T 27.

Individuals: 1, Pooper Scoopers (Lorelei Rogers and Dawn Spencer); 2, Logger Clown (Barb Penell).

Horses: 1, Rhythm Riders drill team.

