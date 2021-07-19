Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies back with The Great Invention

Back on stage: the cast of this year's Gold Fever Follies is, from left, Daniel, Rhythm Storm, Konrad Lasocki, Jean Hart, Kevin Wasilenkoff, Mimi Hicks, Landon Lafond, and Michaela McLean. Photo: Gold Fever Follies

By Greg Nesteroff

After being cancelled last year, Rossland’s popular summer theatre company is back at the Miners’ Hall with a play addressing the overlooked role of women in history.

The Gold Fever Follies present The Great Invention Tuesday through Saturday at the Miners’ Hall until Aug. 28, with two shows daily at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

The road to this year’s show was complicated, longtime president and creative director Lisa Henderson explains. With some adjustments, the play is the same one that was supposed to be performed last year before COVID-19 hit.

Casting was complete and contracts had been signed when the decision was made in mid-spring 2020 to cancel the show for the first time since the Follies were founded in 1987. However, those contracts were honoured and the actors got paid even though there was no show.

All those expecting to be part of the last year’s production were promised positions this year. Most agreed to come back, but two chose not to and those parts were recast. During COVID’s second wave, Henderson says they feared they would have to close for another season, but decided they could conduct rehearsals online via Zoom and produce a show recorded on smart phones.

However, that forced one cast member to drop out due to spotty home internet access. The role was recast a few weeks before rehearsals started. As the COVID situation improved, it became apparent they would be able to do a live show after all, but another cast member had to leave for health reasons a day before opening. Fortunately, the actor who stepped aside because of the internet issues was able to rejoin the show. Once she was up to speed with her part, the Follies finally hit the stage this month a few days behind schedule.

The in-person rehearsals posed some difficulty, though, because the cast spent the first three weeks with masks on. “It’s quite challenging, not only to act but to sing and dance in a building with no air conditioning during a heat wave,” Henderson says. “It’s quite a rare breed of people who are determined to do what they love.”

As usual, the script draws on real-life characters from Rossland’s gold rush days, in this case, Col. Eugene S. Topping, the father of the Trail townsite. Because the play was originally intended to be performed in 2020, Topping’s character originally bore a striking resemblance to Donald Trump.

“There was a part in the play where he’s firing everybody, like Trump in The Apprentice,” Henderson says. “The actor we hired to play the part could do a Trump imitation. All these references were very Trumpy, but then with the election and insurrection, it was no longer funny. We had to rewrite the role. Topping is nothing like Trump anymore. We wanted him to be more likable.”

The play opens at the start of the gold rush in the 1890s with Topping (Daniel Merlo) feeling a mutual attraction to his assistant Willamina (Billie) Esling (Rhythm Storm), a nod to Trail and Rossland newspaper publisher Billy Esling. But it’s awkward due to their professional relationship, and neither is capable of letting the other know they’re interested.

The fictional Billie, like her real-life counterpart, wants to start a newspaper. She also works at the Montreal Hotel (a real building that stands at the corner of Columbia and St. Paul), operated by Sarah Clemons (Jean Hart). Sarah’s husband Roger (Kevin Wasilenkoff) is a miner who is slightly lazy and also cursed with a streak of bad luck. Roger’s fellow miners include Jimmy Smits (Landon Lafond) and Butch Manly (Konrad Lasocki). After their parents died, Jimmy had to raise his younger sister Poppy (Michaela McLean), who also works at the Montreal Hotel.

The play’s title refers to a contraption devised by Ethel Padonka (Mimi Hicks), who works at the saloon but doesn’t get the respect she deserves for her brilliant, inventive mind. She wants to work in the mines and be treated as an equal, so she invents something to increase production, resulting in unintended consequences. (There’s also a hint that another famous Rossland invention owes its genesis to Ethel, but you’ll have to see the play to find out about that.)

“We feel quite justified because we know women have been written out of history lots of times,” Henderson says. “They should have been given credit and weren’t.”

The struggles of women to be recognized as equals in that era was inadvertently mirrored in early Follies scripts, which tended to focus on the men.

“When we started off, the females were just dancers,” Henderson says. “They just had first names, and often no development of character at all. It was all about the guys. But what about the women? They need to be developed more than just ‘I’m going to dance for you.'”

Henderson says she has watched with interest as the scripts have evolved over the years, gaining depth while remaining humorous and appealing to young and old.

Follies alumnus Chris Coutts wrote this year’s play, including music and lyrics, while another alumnus, well-known Nelson funnyman Lucas Myers, is the director. Kevin Wasilenkoff, who is back for his fourth year, is musical director, provides piano accompaniment, and also appears in the cast. Choreography is by Mimi Hicks and Rhythm Storm.

Tickets are $15 general admission (ages 13 to 64), $13 for seniors (65 to 94), $10 for children (six to 12), or free for those under five or over 95. Season passes are also available. You can reserve tickets at least one day in advance by going to https://www.goldfeverfollies.com/online-tickets and paying by e-transfer.

Seating is limited to 48 people per show and each group is seated at least six feet apart. The show runs about an hour and a half and you can take your mask off when sitting down.

Overall ticket sales are expected to be down this year as a result of COVID restrictions, but Henderson says they felt “it was so important to have some live theatre that we’ve been craving.”

Veteran cast member returns to Follies fold

The eight-member cast of the Gold Fever Follies ranges in age from 17 to 24 and features three returning players. Rhythm Storm, who stepped in at the last minute to fill the leading role of Willamina (Billie) Esling, is a recent Mount Sentinel Secondary graduate, back for her second summer. Konrad Lasocki, who plays Butch Manly and recently completed his musical theatre diploma at Capilano University, was also in the 2019 show.

But the veteran is Kevin Wasilenkoff (Roger Clemons), back for a fourth year, not counting last year’s cancelled show. Wasilenkoff doubles as musical director and triples as piano accompanist.

He joined the Follies in 2017, during his first year in the music program at Selkirk College, after spotting a poster for a casting call.

“It was intense,” he says. “I had never done anything like it. But it was also a huge opportunity for personal growth. It solidified things I was learning at school and helped me be more prepared for going back the next fall.”

Wasilenkoff also gained acting experience, which proved more valuable than he initially expected. He says every year he’s learned something new about his craft and credits community support — whether in grants, donations, or just coming out to watch — for making the show happen.

Last year’s cancellation came as no shock but was still a disappointment, “because it’s something I love doing. It was like there was almost no light at the end of the tunnel. I didn’t know when we’d able to get back at it.”

While open to creating an online version of the Follies, he was used to rehearsing in person and the usual Follies flow, so he was pleased when the live show got the go ahead.

“I prefer live theatre to film in general just because the energy of the audience and the experience is more gratifying. So it was really nice to know that would be the case again this year.”

Although there’s usually a sold-out crowd on opening night followed by crowds dropping off until the end of the season, Wasilenkoff says in the early going, audiences have actually been more consistent, with about half to two-thirds of available seats filled.

As for the last-minute casting changes, he says it’s not the first time they have had to make do in an emergency, but adaptability is all part of being an actor.

“Especially in live theatre, things happen. That’s the chaos and the joy of it. Because for as many times as you need to correct something on the fly or make an emergency plan, just as many if not more beautiful moments emerg e.”

