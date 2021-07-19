Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies back with The Great Invention

After being cancelled last year, Rossland’s popular summer theatre company is back at the Miners’ Hall with a play addressing the overlooked role of women in history.
The Gold Fever Follies present The Great Invention Tuesday through Saturday at the Miners’ Hall until Aug. 28, with two shows daily at 3 and 7:30 p.m.
The road to this year’s show was complicated, longtime president and creative director Lisa Henderson explains. With some adjustments, the play is the same one that was supposed to be performed last year before COVID-19 hit.
Casting was complete and contracts had been signed when the decision was made in mid-spring 2020 to cancel the show for the first time since the Follies were founded in 1987. However, those contracts were honoured and the actors got paid even though there was no show.
All those expecting to be part of the last year’s production were promised positions this year. Most agreed to come back, but two chose not to and those parts were recast. During COVID’s second wave, Henderson says they feared they would have to close for another season, but decided they could conduct rehearsals online via Zoom and produce a show recorded on smart phones.
The in-person rehearsals posed some difficulty, though, because the cast spent the first three weeks with masks on. “It’s quite challenging, not only to act but to sing and dance in a building with no air conditioning during a heat wave,” Henderson says. “It’s quite a rare breed of people who are determined to do what they love.”
As usual, the script draws on real-life characters from Rossland’s gold rush days, in this case, Col. Eugene S. Topping, the father of the Trail townsite. Because the play was originally intended to be performed in 2020, Topping’s character originally bore a striking resemblance to Donald Trump.
“There was a part in the play where he’s firing everybody, like Trump in The Apprentice,” Henderson says. “The actor we hired to play the part could do a Trump imitation. All these references were very Trumpy, but then with the election and insurrection, it was no longer funny. We had to rewrite the role. Topping is nothing like Trump anymore. We wanted him to be more likable.”
The play opens at the start of the gold rush in the 1890s with Topping (Daniel Merlo) feeling a mutual attraction to his assistant Willamina (Billie) Esling (Rhythm Storm), a nod to Trail and Rossland newspaper publisher Billy Esling. But it’s awkward due to their professional relationship, and neither is capable of letting the other know they’re interested.
The play’s title refers to a contraption devised by Ethel Padonka (Mimi Hicks), who works at the saloon but doesn’t get the respect she deserves for her brilliant, inventive mind. She wants to work in the mines and be treated as an equal, so she invents something to increase production, resulting in unintended consequences.
“We feel quite justified because we know women have been written out of history lots of times,” Henderson says. “They should have been given credit and weren’t.”
The struggles of women to be recognized as equals in that era was inadvertently mirrored in early Follies scripts, which tended to focus on the men.
“When we started off, the females were just dancers,” Henderson says. “They just had first names, and often no development of character at all. It was all about the guys. But what about the women? They need to be developed more than just ‘I’m going to dance for you.'”
Henderson says she has watched with interest as the scripts have evolved over the years, gaining depth while remaining humorous and appealing to young and old.
Follies alumnus Chris Coutts wrote this year’s play, including music and lyrics, while another alumnus, well-known Nelson funnyman Lucas Myers, is the director. Kevin Wasilenkoff, who is back for his fourth year, is musical director, provides piano accompaniment, and also appears in the cast. Choreography is by Mimi Hicks and Rhythm Storm.
Tickets are $15 general admission (ages 13 to 64), $13 for seniors (65 to 94), $10 for children (six to 12), or free for those under five or over 95. Season passes are also available. You can reserve tickets at least one day in advance by going to https://www.goldfeverfollies.com/online-tickets and paying by e-transfer.
Seating is limited to 48 people per show and each group is seated at least six feet apart. The show runs about an hour and a half and you can take your mask off when sitting down.
Overall ticket sales are expected to be down this year as a result of COVID restrictions, but Henderson says they felt “it was so important to have some live theatre that we’ve been craving.”
