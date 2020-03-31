Rosslanders share own positive experiences during COVID-19 situation

Gardening and spending time with family some activities residents have been enjoying more of lately

Rosslanders have shared positive things they’ve experienced during the COVID-19 situation (File photo)

Rosslanders have shared their own responses about the positive things they’ve experienced during the COVID-19 situation.

From taking outdoor walks to spending time with family, residents having being doing a variety of activities to help bring positive energy to Rossland in an otherwise difficult time.

Rossland resident Laura Jackman said she’s been shoveling away snow in her garden to make sure its in in tip-top shape.

Jennifer Potosky, another Rossland resident, said she’s been enjoying nature more by going on three walks a day.

Rossland resident Ann Quarterman said she’s enjoyed spending more time with her daughter.

Jules Parker said she’s also seen more Rosslanders getting physical activity outside by riding their bikes.

In total, twelve people commented on a Rossland News social media post about positive things that they’ve experienced during the COVID-19 situation. Comment below to tell us about the good things you have experienced.

