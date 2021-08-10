Rossland recipient of active transportation grant

The B.C. government has so far provided 22 communities with active transportation planning grants

Double Barrel Industries of Grindrod, B.C., began work on the Wagon Road trail last week. The City of Rossland announced Aug. 3 that the trail from Esling Drive to Redstone Drive is temporarily closed for trail improvements. The project is the first phase of the South Kootenay Green Link Trail and will see upgrades to the 700 metre stretch, making it more amenable for active transport like cycling, ebikes, walking and running. The lower portion of the trail from Redstone down to Warfield is still open for use. (Jim Bailey photo)

The City of Rossland is the recipient of a $20,000 provincial grant aimed at getting residents more active.

The funds will go towards integrating their Active Transportation Plan into their Official Community Plan (OCP).

The province is providing more than $400,000 to help local governments include active transportation in their community planning.

Since the Active Transportation Planning Grant launched, intakes in October 2020 and May 2021 have provided funding to 22 communities with the goal of encouraging British Columbians to choose walking, cycling, skateboarding and other active methods to get to their destinations.n

“Transportation accounts for well over one-third of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C., so enabling more environmentally and socially responsible modes of travel is a priority for our government,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of State for Transportation and Infrastructure. “This funding will help local governments integrate their active transportation planning as part of their land-use planning and will provide long-term benefits to our communities, our health, the environment and local economies.”

Rossland has been actively promoting the active transportation policy, developing the South Kootenay Green Links Trail, a bike/e-bike commuter friendly link between Rossland and Warfield, and ultimately Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale.

The city is currently working on the first section, known as the Wagon Road, from Esling Dr. to Redstone Dr.

The initiative also falls in line with Rossland’s commitment to 100 per cent renewable energy use by 2050.

Local governments with populations up to 25,000 that met the grant criteria were eligible for up to $20,000 toward their active transportation planning costs.

The grants are administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities to qualifying applicants that submit proposals supporting the integration of active transportation into their community planning and land-use planning process.

In total, $600,000 will be available from 2020-22 for this program, which will help make cycling, walking and other forms of active transportation safe, accessible and convenient for people.

“Communities with smart, safe and connected active transportation networks help people to leave their cars at home in favour of healthier, cleaner ways of getting around,” said George Heyman, B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Local governments play an important role in community planning and grant programs like this one support better planning, improved design and on the ground results on the pathway to achieving our CleanBC goals.”

Providing support to ensure community planning addresses active transportation opportunities is an initiative of Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.’s Active Transportation Strategy.

The strategy is part of CleanBC, a plan to help transform how people move around while encouraging more active transportation in communities.

CleanBC is a pathway to a more prosperous, balanced and sustainable future, and supports government’s commitment to climate action to meet B.C.’s emission targets and build a cleaner, stronger economy for everyone.

