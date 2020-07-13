Rossland Pool opens with adjusted operations

People are asked to book a time slot online before they visit the pool this summer

The pool is currently operating at a maximum capacity of 38 people. File photo

The Rossland Pool officially opened to the public on July 6 with adjusted operations.

The public is asked to register online to book a one-hour time slot to use the pool before they go.

Lane swimming, public swimming and lessons are some of the time slots that can be booked online.

There will be 15 minute gaps between each time slot and people will be able to stay in the pool for a second hour if it isn’t fully booked at the time.

City recreation manager Kristi Calder said the time slots will help to slow traffic and keep capacity under control at the pool.

The pool’s capacity has also been reduced from 100 to 38 people to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

While the pool typically closes at the end of August, Calder said the pool could potentially stay open until Sept. 4 or 5 with the late start to school this year.

You can view the pool’s schedules and hours of operation on the city’s website.

