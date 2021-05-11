Rossland pedestrian dies after being pinned between 2 vehicles

RCMP Sgt. advises that victim services is available for anyone requiring help

A Rossland man, 61, was killed on Monday after he was pinned between two vehicles when walking down Kootenay Avenue.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Great Trail RCMP, says police and the BC Coroners Service continue their investigations into the fatal pedestrian collision.

On May 10, 2021 at 11:43 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP and emergency medical and fire crews responded to a serious motor vehicle incident on the 1700-block of Kootenay Avenue involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigative findings suggest that a pedestrian became pinned between a Jeep Cherokee, which had been travelling along Kootenay Avenue, and a stationary parked pickup truck.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Rossland man, sustained severe injuries as a result of the impact of the collision.

Passerbys worked to assist in freeing the pedestrian from being pinned between both motor vehicles.

He was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for emergency medical care.

Sadly, the Rossland man succumbed to his injuries and passed away in hospital.

The driver of the Jeep, a 91-year-old Rossland woman, was assessed medically and released at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and has launched is own concurrent investigation into the man’s death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, his name will not be released publicly. Trail and Greater District RCMP continue to investigate this incident, with support from BC RCMP Traffic Services.

Sgt. Wicentowich, the Trail RCMP Detachment Commander, urges anyone who may be struggling with this tragic incident to contact his detachment’s mainline at 250.364.2566, to be connected with RCMP Victim Services.

He says the victim and his family are well-known within the Rossland community and this is a sudden and unexpected tragedy for all.

The Trail RCMP Victim Services Unit is available to assist anyone who is struggling in anyway with this incident.

