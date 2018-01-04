Rossland Library Renewal project to proceed to tender in 2018

Thanks to a $80,900 grant, the Rossland Library Renewal project will go to tender in 2018.

The Rossland Library Renewal project will triple the size of the children’s area. Young Rosslander Lily Kompass has raised $360 towards the project. (Submitted)

Thanks to a grant worth over $80,000, the Rossland Public Library will be able to take its renewal project to tender in 2018.

The library received a provincial Community Gaming Grant worth $80,900, which will allow the Rossland Library Renewal project to proceed to tender sometime in 2018, according to library board member Yolanda Ridge.

“It’s probably too early to say when we’d like construction to start,” she said. “We’re a little concerned that the quote that we’ve got for how much it’s going to cost was from a couple of years ago and building costs have gone up.”

Ridge said the library will have to get a new quote, but the goal is to go to tender this year.

The library is also looking into one more grant to cover any contingency.

“But I don’t think we’ll delay putting it out to tender for that,” said Ridge.

She also said that the library can look for cost savings to offset any difference.

The library also received a large grant from Columbia Basin Trust earlier in the planning stage and Ridge said that grant was nearing its deadline, but the Community Gaming Grant came in time to secure that funding.

Young Rosslander Lily Kompass also raised $360 toward the project.

The Rossland Library Renewal project includes tripling the space in the children’s area, relocating the office to the back of the building so that the front windows are opened up for more seating and technical upgrades.

“So more electrical plugins and things to support people working on their own devices or devices at the library,” said Ridge.