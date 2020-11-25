Rossland honours longtime volunteer with community award

Larry Doell picked "because of his impressive years of service and the breadth of his contributions."

Longtime Rossland resident, Larry Doell, was honoured with the Community Contributor Award by Mayor Kathy Moore last week.

“Council is so pleased to present our one annual recognition award to Larry Doell,” said Moore. “The choice was challenging as each of the six nominees is fully invested in our community and deserving of this award. We picked Larry because of his impressive years of service and the breadth of his contributions.”

Doell has been a vital member of the Rossland community, through his many hours of volunteer work and service on a number of committees and non-profit groups.

“His level of volunteerism and service to our community is amazing,” said Moore.

The unique honour is awarded annually, recognizing an outstanding community member who contributes significant volunteer time and inspires others with their caring and positive attitude and spirit of cooperation.

Although Doell won the honour, five other deserving nominees were up for the award including Kari Kuznecov, Terry Brinson, Graham Jones, Rick Ewings and Kate Koczor.

All nominees have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and community service over the years, and put a stamp of their own on the City of Rossland and its unique mountain culture.

“Obviously we’re a community of volunteers, if you want something done, just jump in and do it,” said Doell.

He has been an active and passionate member of the Rossland Heritage Committee since its inception, serves on the board of the Friends of the Rossland Range and was the driver behind the construction of the new Sunspot Cabin.

He served on the board of the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC) and the RCAC renovation committee that spearheaded the renovation of the Miners Hall.

He also held posts as co-chair of the board of the Rossland Winter Carnival Society, was a long serving board member of Community Futures of Greater Trail and also served a term as a Rossland city councillor.

As owner of Doell Photography, he has donated his vivid and stunning photography services to the city on countless occasions particularly at community events like Winter Carnival, Rekindle the Spirit of Christmas, the Heritage Commission, and many live performances and events hosted by the RCAC and the Trail arts council.

“He has hosted the last four-to-five years of community fruit pressing at his home and has welcomed sustainability commission energy crawlers to his energy-efficient straw bale home,” added Moore.

“The world in general, and the City of Rossland in particular, is a better place because Larry Doell lives and volunteers here.”

