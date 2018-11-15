Rossland council’s first meeting sets appointments

Rossland city council’s inaugural meeting was wrapped up soon after it started — about half an hour after the call to order.

“This is the way they always go,” quipped Mayor Kathy Moore at the end of the meeting, to the laughter of staff and council.

For a first meeting, there was little for the councillors to do. A variance to a development permit to allow a home setback closer to the road; a letter of support for a proposal to change the bus schedule to allow workers at Red Mountain to get to work on time; and the appointment of councillors to their various committees wrapped up the meeting.

Moore figuratively held the newbie councillors’ hands throughout the proceedings, advising them on procedure and the background for ongoing issues and council agenda items.

Councillors approved all items on the agenda. The only opposition came when councillor Scott Forsyth declined to support the busing proposal, suggesting instead that businesses should change their workers’ shift hours to meet the bus schedule. The motion to send a letter of support for the proposal passed despite his concerns.

There were no surprises in the appointments, where the mayor assigns councillors to various committees.

The only votes on the matter are for Rossland’s seat on the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and for the Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District board.

The lone incumbent councillor, Andy Morel, will represent the city on the RDKB board; the mayor will be his alternate. For the hospital board, the situation is reversed, with the mayor as the primary, and Morel substituting for her.

Here are the other committee appointments:

Sustainability Commission

Councillor Lewis

Councillor Forsyth as alternate

Heritage Commission

Councillor Bowman

Administration and Personnel Committee

Mayor Moore

Councillor Bowman

Councillor Nightingale

Design Review Panel

Councillor Bowman

Tourism Rossland

Councillor Forsyth

Councillor Spooner as alternate

Rossland Historical Museum and Archives Association

Councillor Spooner

Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society (LCCDT) Liaison

Councillor Spooner

Rossland Public Library

Councillor Lewis

Lion’s Campground Committee

Councillor Lewis

Age Friendly/Seniors

Mayor Moore

Rossland Youth Action Network

Councillor Nightingale

Regional Recreation Committee

Mayor Moore

Councillor Morel

Councillor Nightingale

Midtown Transition Area Development Committee

Mayor Moore

Councillor Bowman

Highway 3 Mayors and Chairs Coalition

Mayor Moore