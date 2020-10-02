Rossland city council approves water leak credit program

The program will reimburse homeowners for overages they've paid due to water leaks

Rossland city council has directed staff to implement a water leak adjustment credit program for residents.

The program works by a person fixing a leak at their house that they’ve found and providing a receipt or documentation to the city to prove the repair has been made. The city then monitors water flow patterns from their house for up to six months to calculate a credit to put back onto their account.

The credit is based on how much overage fees a person had paid for their water utility bills prior to the leak being fixed over a maximum period of six months.

Residents will have to download an “Eye on Water” app to use the program. The app notifies homeowners of their water usage and helps to notify them of potential water leaks.

“We’re really hoping to conserve water with this program,” said Mayor Kathy Moore.

“Water is a precious resource and the less of it we have running down the street and into the woods, the better off we are.”

The city collects between 15-to-20 per cent of its water fees from water consumption.

The city installed new infrastructure in 2019 to be able to read water meter usage from households every 15 minutes.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play or Itunes store.

